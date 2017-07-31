Barnes (shoulder) felt good after throwing a side session Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes landed on the disabled list on July 25, so it's a very good sign that he's already back to throwing. It's unclear whether or not he'll be ready to return right when he's eligible on Friday, although it seems like he won't be out for too much longer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast