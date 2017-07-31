Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Back to throwing
Barnes (shoulder) felt good after throwing a side session Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes landed on the disabled list on July 25, so it's a very good sign that he's already back to throwing. It's unclear whether or not he'll be ready to return right when he's eligible on Friday, although it seems like he won't be out for too much longer.
