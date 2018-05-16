The Blue Jays will promote Barnes from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes will offer the Blue Jays a fresh arm out of the bullpen in place of Deck McGuire, who was optioned to Triple-A after covering 3.1 innings in long relief in his MLB debut Tuesday against the Mets. Unlike McGuire, Barnes projects to work in more of an one-inning setup role, though it's unlikely that Barnes will factor into Blue Jays' plans at closer. That spot remains unsettled with Roberto Osuna on administrative leave following his assault arrest last week.