Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Brought up from Triple-A
The Blue Jays will promote Barnes from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes will offer the Blue Jays a fresh arm out of the bullpen in place of Deck McGuire, who was optioned to Triple-A after covering 3.1 innings in long relief in his MLB debut Tuesday against the Mets. Unlike McGuire, Barnes projects to work in more of an one-inning setup role, though it's unlikely that Barnes will factor into Blue Jays' plans at closer. That spot remains unsettled with Roberto Osuna on administrative leave following his assault arrest last week.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Off to solid start•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Gives up walkoff single in Sunday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Returns from DL•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Back to throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Heads to DL with shoulder issue•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...