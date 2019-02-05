Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Clears waivers
Barnes cleared waivers Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Unsurprisingly, Barnes' 5.71 ERA last year didn't entice any other team to claim him. He'll remain with the Blue Jays' organization and will be in camp as a non-roster invitee.
