Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Designated for assignment
Barnes was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Barnes was cut from the roster to make room for the newly-signed Freddy Galvis. His 5.71 ERA in 41 innings for Toronto last season is unlikely to send teams scrambling to claim him.
