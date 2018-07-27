Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Embarks on rehab assignment
Barnes (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Barnes will take the mound in a live game for the first time in over a month after being placed on the 10-day DL due to left knee tendinitis in late June. The right-hander will likely require multiple appearances with Buffalo before being activated.
