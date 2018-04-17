Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Off to solid start
Barnes has given up one run on nine hits while striking out 10 across 7.1 innings this season.
Barnes has been one of Toronto's more reliable arms out of the bullpen, with a 1.23 ERA, one win and two holds in eight appearances. He's also been able to demonstrate outstanding command, as he's yet to issue a walk in 2018. The Blue Jays will take on Kansas City on Tuesday after Monday's matchup was postponed.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Gives up walkoff single in Sunday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Returns from DL•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Back to throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Heads to DL with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Blows second game of season•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Delivers in campaign's first half•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...