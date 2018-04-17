Barnes has given up one run on nine hits while striking out 10 across 7.1 innings this season.

Barnes has been one of Toronto's more reliable arms out of the bullpen, with a 1.23 ERA, one win and two holds in eight appearances. He's also been able to demonstrate outstanding command, as he's yet to issue a walk in 2018. The Blue Jays will take on Kansas City on Tuesday after Monday's matchup was postponed.