Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Optioned to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Barnes to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes got off to a solid start with the Blue Jays after making the bullpen out of camp, but he's hit a skid of late tied to a lack of command. His last clean inning came April 18 against the Royals, and he's since allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and seven walks over his last six appearances. His two hits and two walks over one-third of an inning Thursday appears to have been the last straw, leading to his demotion. The 28-year-old will attempt to collect himself at Triple-A for a potential recall later in the season.
More News
