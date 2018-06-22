Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo prior to Friday's game, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Barnes has appeared in 32 games for Toronto this season, logging a 4.60 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with a 27:17 K:BB across 29.1 innings of relief. He will make room for Sam Gaviglio on the active roster, who is set to return from paternity leave at some point this weekend.

