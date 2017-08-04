Barnes (shoulder) was activated off the disabled list Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

The Blue Jays are getting one of their steadier bullpen arms back with Barnes' return from a shoulder injury. Barnes has been particularly effective in limiting base runners, as evidenced by his 1.01 WHIP across 43.2 innings. He'll take Joe Biagini's spot on the roster after Biagini was optioned in a corresponding move.