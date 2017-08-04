Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Returns from DL
Barnes (shoulder) was activated off the disabled list Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.
The Blue Jays are getting one of their steadier bullpen arms back with Barnes' return from a shoulder injury. Barnes has been particularly effective in limiting base runners, as evidenced by his 1.01 WHIP across 43.2 innings. He'll take Joe Biagini's spot on the roster after Biagini was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Back to throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Heads to DL with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Blows second game of season•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Delivers in campaign's first half•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Taking on high-leverage role•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Vital part of Toronto's bullpen•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...