Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Sent to DL
Barnes was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left knee tendinitis, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander was rough during his Thursday appearance, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. Barnes will now get some time off from his mostly low-leverage role to heal up.
