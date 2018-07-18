Barnes (knee) is scheduled to throw live batting practice at some point this week, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if Barnes intends to report to one of the Blue Jays' minor-league affiliates to face hitters or if he'll instead wait until the big club reconvenes after the All-Star break. Once he does complete the live BP session, Barnes will be re-evaluated before the Blue Jays determine if he's ready to head out on a rehab assignment or pitch in a simulated game. Barnes, who has been sidelined since June 21, is expected to work in middle relief for the big club once activated.