Barnes will be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo before Monday's game against the Royals, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

The Blue Jays need to make room for Monday's scheduled starter Sean Reid-Foley, and it appears Barnes will be the roster casualty. The 28-year-old has struggled to a 4.60 ERA in the majors this season, so he'll look to turn things around with the Triple-A squad in Buffalo.