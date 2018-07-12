Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Throws off mound Tuesday
Barnes (knee) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Barnes, who has been on the shelf since late June with knee tendinitis, is scheduled to throw off the mound again Friday. If that goes well, Barnes could be cleared to face live hitters a few days later before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. The 28-year-old looks on track to return from the 10-day disabled list shortly after the All-Star break and will likely fill a middle-relief role for the Blue Jays once activated.
