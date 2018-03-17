Espinosa signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on Saturday that includes an invite to spring training, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Wilner expects Espinosa to make the big-league club out of camp as the 25th man, meaning Espinosa would act as insurance for Devon Travis, who has a lengthy injury history, and Troy Tulowitzki, who is already dealing with a heel injury that will sideline him for the start of the season. Espinosa hit .173 in 295 plate appearances last year and hit .209 in a full season in 2016, so while he has some power and is a quality defender, it is unlikely that he will hit for a high enough average to not be a net negative in most fantasy formats.