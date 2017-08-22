Jansen attributes his breakout campaign in the farm system to a new approach at the plate, and better vision since getting eye glasses in the offseason, Kristina Rutherford of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen began 2017 at High-A Dunedin, but as September nears, the 22-year-old sits one step away from the big leagues. The backstop suggested his current campaign is not a flash-in-the-pan, as tangible changes have made a positive impact that can last. "The last two years I was trying to be something I'm not," he said. Jansen's new approach has propelled him to a .341/.418/.516 slash line over 95 minor-league games this season. Additionally, he started wearing glasses -- both on and off the field -- for the first time, and the top prospect said the improved sight is "absolutely" helping him at the plate.