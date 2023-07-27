Jansen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.

The backstop took Alex Vesia deep in the sixth inning, pushing Toronto's lead to 6-0. Jansen is having a strong July, slashing .308/.400/.615 through 15 games (11 starts) with three of his 13 homers on the season, and he's now two long balls shy of tying the career high he set in 2022.