Jansen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The catcher took Zach Eflin deep in the fourth inning for his first long ball of the spring. Jansen figures to split duties behind the plate with Alejandro Kirk once again in 2024, and he's made some hard contact in camp, going 4-for-20 through seven Grapefruit League games with two doubles in addition to Monday's homer.