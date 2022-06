Jansen went 1-for-4 with one homer, three RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's victory over the White Sox.

Jansen gave the Blue Jays a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third with a three-run homer off White Sox starter Michael Kopech. It was the catcher's seventh home run of the season across just 16 appearances. Jansen is currently slashing .283/.761/1.101 -- which would all be career highs -- and is well on his way to eclipsing his career-high 13 home runs, which he set during the 2019 campaign.