Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Delivers walk-off homer

Jansen went 1-for-4 with a walk-off, two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Jansen came to the plate with one out in the ninth inning and came through in a full count for the Blue Jays. The 24-year-old has struggled this season with a .560 OPS, but he's looked better in June with a .246/.328/.404 slash line in 18 games.

