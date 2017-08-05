Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Emerges as Jays top catching prospect
Jansen, who began the season with High-A Dunedin, was promoted Thursday for the second time in 2017 and joined Triple-A Buffalo, Ricardo Arguello of USA Today Network reports.
Jansen, a 22-year-old backstop, is arguably the organization's breakthrough player of the year. He hit .369 with a .963 OPS through 31 games with Dunedin, then slashed .291/.378/.419 over 52 contests at Double-A New Hampshire. Jansen has unexpectedly emerged as the Jays' top catching prospect with an outstanding campaign, and his efforts will likely land him an invite to next year's spring training.
