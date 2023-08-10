Jansen was removed from Thursday's game against the Guardians after taking a pitch off his right wrist, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Jansen got hit by a 87.7 mph Noah Syndergaard changeup in the top of the sixth inning. He ran for himself before the Blue Jays called on Alejandro Kirk to replace him at catcher for the bottom of the sixth. Jansen finished the day 0-for-1 with a walk, the HBP and a run scored.