Jansen went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the A's.

His fourth-inning blast helped chase Mike Fiers from the game. It was Jansen's first homer of the year in his 22nd game, but with Alejandro Kirk (hip) out for a month or more, Jansen should see a big workload in May despite his feeble .083/.167/.150 slash line.