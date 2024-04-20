Jansen isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Jansen will get a day off Saturday after going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored during Friday's series opener. Alejandro Kirk will take over behind the plate and bat sixth.
