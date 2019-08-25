Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Gives way to McGuire
Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Reese McGuire gets another turn behind the dish while Jansen rests in the series finale. Jansen has gone hitless in 11 at-bats over his last four games, which has hurt his case for gaining hold of a larger portion of the timeshare at catcher.
