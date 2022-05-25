Jansen went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Cardinals.

The backstop launched a three-run shot off Jordan Hicks in the fourth inning and a solo blast off Drew VerHagen in the seventh. Jansen has only played in 11 games this season due to an oblique strain, but he's made the most of his chances by hitting .310 (9-for-29) with five homers, six runs and eight RBI.