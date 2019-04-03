Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Heads to bench
Jansen is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
Jansen has started four of the Blue Jays' seven games so far this season. Luke Maile takes over behind the plate in his absence.
