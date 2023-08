Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Jansen will return to the bench after he had started behind the plate in the first two games of the series, going 3-for-9 with a double, an RBI and a run. Though he's outperformed Kirk for much of the season, Jansen has moved into more of a timeshare with the former of late. Kirk has produced a .768 OPS since the All-Star break to improve his case for more playing time.