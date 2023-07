Jansen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Jansen opened the scoring with a fifth-inning solo shot off Bryce Miller. Through 11 games in July, Jansen is batting .303 (10-for-33) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI. The catcher is at a .227/.288/.465 slash line with 12 homers, 41 RBI, 26 runs scored and 11 doubles through 61 contests overall.