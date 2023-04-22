Jansen hit a pinch hit two-run home run in Saturday's loss against the Yankees.
Jansen came up clutch in the eighth inning with a two-run shot of Wandy Peralta that tied the scored at 2-2. That's the first homer of the season for the backup backstop, and his first runs driven in since April 15 against the Rays. Jansen was solid with the bat in 2022 with an .855 OPS over 215 at-bats, but his .139/.244/.222 slash even with that homer against the Yankees on Saturday gives an indication of just how much he's struggled over the first few weeks of 2023.
