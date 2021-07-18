Jansen will start at catcher and bat ninth in the first half of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rangers.

Jansen will presumably sit in the second half of the doubleheader in favor of Reese McGuire, but the two appear to have moved into a timeshare at catcher since the former's return from the injured list earlier this month. Though he has slugged a solo home run in one of his first four starts back from the IL, Jansen has been one of the majors' least-productive hitters this season with a .559 OPS and 26.1 percent strikeout rate across 134 plate appearances.