Jansen went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The catcher swiped his first base of the year in the sixth inning as part of an 8-4 win, and a sweep of the twin bill. Jansen is heating up at the plate again, batting .320 (8-for-25) over his last eight games with two homers and five RBI as he splits the workload behind the plate with Alejandro Kirk.