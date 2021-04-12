site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not in Monday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Apr 12, 2021
1 min read
Jansen will sit Monday against the Yankees.
Jansen remains the primary catcher in Toronto for now, though he's seemingly not all that far ahead of backup Alejandro Kirk. Kirk starts for the second time in three games Monday and the fourth time in the season's first 10 contests.
