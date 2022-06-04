site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not in Saturday's lineup
Jun 4, 2022
Jansen isn't starting Saturday against the Twins.
Jansen went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to Minnesota, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Alejandro Kirk will start behind the dish while Cavan Biggio enters the lineup at first base.
