Jansen will sit Tuesday against the Mariners.
Jansen has now started just twice in four games since returning from an oblique injury Saturday. It's unclear if his playing time will pick up once he's further removed from the injured list or if he and Alejandro Kirk, who starts Tuesday, will continue an even split behind the plate going forward.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sits after homering Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Reinstated, starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Could return Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Takes live batting practice•