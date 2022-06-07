Jansen (hand) isn't starting Tuesday against the Royals.

Jansen sustained a left hand injury during Monday's win over the Royals and underwent precautionary X-rays. While the results of his exams aren't yet known, manager Charlie Montoyo said after Sunday's matchup that the backstop was "fine." Jansen should be considered day-to-day for now, while Alejandro Kirk will start behind the plate and bat fifth Tuesday.

