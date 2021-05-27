Jansen isn't starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Jansen went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's matchup. Reese McGuire will start behind the plate and bat ninth in Thursday's matinee.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Resting Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: On bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Rests, puts home-run streak on hold•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Homers in third straight game•