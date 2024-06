Jansen is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Jansen went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 16-5 loss to the Yankees. The 29-year-old catcher could be headed for the paternity list with Brian Serven in the Blue Jays' clubhouse on the taxi squad, per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Alejandro Kirk will start behind home plate Saturday and bat seventh against Yankees southpaw Nestor Cortes.