Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Kansas City.
The 26-year-old continues to split time with Alejandro Kirk to open the season, and Kirk will receive the starting nod Sunday. Jansen is 2-for-28 with nine strikeouts through 11 games.
