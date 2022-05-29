Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Jansen started three of the past four games and will take a seat after going 4-for-14 with three home runs, five RBI and four runs during that stretch. Alejandro Kirk will work behind the plate in Sunday's series finale.
