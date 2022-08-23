site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jansen is on the bench for Tuesday's game in Boston.
The 27-year-old takes a seat while Alejandro Kirk catches the series opener. Jansen has gone a miserable 4-for-32 with four RBI and 10 strikeouts in 11 games this month.
