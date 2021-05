Jansen is out of the lineup Wednesday at Oakland, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Jansen started the past three games and finally busted out of his hitless streak, going 2-for-10 with a walk, an RBI and two runs during that stretch. He should continue working as the No. 1 catcher with Alejandro Kirk (hip) out, but Reese McGuire wills tart Wednesday.