Jansen (hand) is not in Friday's lineup against the Cubs.
After getting hit by a pitch Thursday, Jansen initially stayed in the game. He would later exit and was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after X-rays came up negative. Alejandro Kirk will start at catcher Friday as Jansen remains day-to-day.
