Jansen (forearm) is not in the starting lineup Monday versus Los Angeles.
Jansen will miss Monday's contest after exiting Sunday's matchup with Mariners early due to a left forearm contusion. He can be considered day-to-day for the time being with Alejandro Kirk replacing him at catcher and batting seventh in the series opener with the Dodgers.
