Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Out of Thursday's lineup
Jansen isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Thursday against the Yankees.
Jansen broke an 0-for-12 skid with a double during Wednesday's victory, and he'll now get a breather for Thursday's series opener. Alejandro Kirk will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
