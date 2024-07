Jansen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rays.

Jansen has been out of the lineup for back-to-back games and has now started just three of the last eight contests. A .429 OPS since June 1 is surely the primary reason for his dip in playing time, but Jansen is also an impending free agent and, thus, a likely trade candidate, so perhaps the Blue Jays are just wanting to hand the reins to Alejandro Kirk now.