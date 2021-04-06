site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Out Tuesday with sore knee
Jansen (knee) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers.
He is day-to-day after exiting Monday's game after getting hit on the knee by a pitch. Alejandro Kirk will start at catcher and bat ninth.
