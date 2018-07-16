Jansen started at catcher and went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI and a run for the United States squad in its 10-6 victory over the World team in Sunday's Futures Game.

After striking out looking in his first at-bat, Jansen took Twins farmhand Lewis Thorpe deep in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 3-3. Hitting for power isn't a major component of Jansen's game, but the 23-year-old has posted a more-than-acceptable .482 at Triple-A Buffalo this season while continuing to exhibit stellar plate discipline. Jansen has the offensive skill set to be an above-average producer from the catcher spot, but it's less certain if he'll be able to control the run game well enough to earn an everyday role at the position in the big leagues.