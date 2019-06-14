Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Racks up season-high three hits

Jansen went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Orioles.

The Jays piled up 17 hits and 12 runs on the night, so even hitting at the bottom of the order provided Jansen with plenty of opportunities to produce. The catcher has had a miserable season at the plate, stumbling to a .532 OPS through 49 games, but he does have two multi-hit performances in his last three starts -- including Thursday's season-high three knocks.