Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Receives breather Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Jansen started the first two games of the series but will sit for the finale versus Los Angeles. Alejandro Kirk will step in behind the plate to catch for right-hander Kevin Gausman on Sunday.
