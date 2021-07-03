Jansen (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Jansen spent nearly a month on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain, but he appeared in two rehab games with Triple-A Buffalo. He went 2-for-6 with two runs, two walks and a strikeout during his rehab stint and will be available for the Blue Jays going forward. He isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rays but could compete for playing time with Reese McGuire behind the dish in the near future.
